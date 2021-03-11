ServiceNow; making the world of work better for people

A great workflow is the underpinning of great experiences. ServiceNow provides digital workflows that make for a smarter way to workflow, bringing scaleability, safeguarding business continuity, and empowering productivity.

With over 6200 customers and serving 80% of the Fortune 500 has become the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.

ServiceNow, putting people-first

Jeff Cathey Regional Sales Director at ServiceNow explains how ServiceNow’s people-first culture has helped them get there. “ServiceNow is making the world of work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees in the enterprise. ServiceNow prides itself on being a people-centric organisation that wins as a team. We always try to stay hungry and humble. Diversity, inclusion and belonging are essential to who we are, to how we'll grow, and how we'll continue to innovate.

“Our success is dependent on our people and on those people having the right talent and the right mentality to be able to deliver the future of work to our customers. And with our underpinnings around culture and people first, ServiceNow has grown to over $4 billion in revenue with 13,000 plus employees and thousands of customers around the world, including MTM, that renew with us at a rate of about 99%. So all of that serves our mission well and helps ServiceNow become the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

The digital journey, how service now can help

Jeff Cathey, regional sales director at ServiceNow explains how ServiceNow helps enterprises on their digital transformation journey. “ServiceNow is the platform or platforms for digital workflows. And we deliver those workflows across the organisations in the silos and systems within them, thus creating a seamless enterprise system with action that enables great employee and customer experiences and unlocks productivity. The Now platform is the foundation for all of those workflows across an organisation. And we really pride ourselves in being one platform, one data model, with one architecture. And not only do we have purpose-built workflows for IT, employees, and customers, we're also able to integrate and communicate across all of the systems of record and infrastructure that may be in place, providing our customers with a single pane of glass to get their work done.

“ServiceNow helps enterprises on their digital transformation journey by delivering a great and seamless experience that meets the users where they are in our channel-specific. So whether it's mobile or SMS or any web browser interface, or even conversational apps like Teams or Slack or Facebook or WhatsApp, ServiceNow is changing the way work is done, how people communicate, to bridge the gap between organisational silos, disparate data, to make our customers better together and as one.”

One of those customers is MTM. Having expertise in the healthcare industry has helped ServiceNow in working with MTM to leverage its platform and succeed in its goal of breaking down community barriers by removing silos and streamlining workflow, and providing them with the connectivity that’s required for their people, processes and systems.

ServiceNow was built to support organisations just like MTM drive meaningful outcomes.