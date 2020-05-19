Wayfair to open 800,000 square foot warehouse in Ontario

Leading US online home furnishings retailer Wayfair has announced that it will be opening its first Canadian warehouse and delivery facility in Ontario, creating 200 new jobs in the process.

The warehouse, located in Mississauga, Ontario, will span 800,000 square feet, significantly bolstering the company’s presence and logistics capabilities in Canada, supporting the company’s rapid growth across North America.

“We are excited to expand our team with the addition of 200 new jobs in the greater Toronto region as we expand our proprietary logistics network to create the best possible shopping experience for home,” noted Paul Toms, Vice President, Canada and Lifestyle Brands, Wayfair.

“Our new facility will allow us to provide faster delivery for even the heaviest and bulkiest items, as well as innovative features such as personalized delivery options and real-time Day of Delivery tracking in select regions.”

Wayfair is looking to hire a range of operatives at the warehouse, from management, to warehousing, to industrial engineer positions, adding to its existing team of 8,700 workers.

The company currently offers more than 10mn home furnishing items to customers, with the firm having generated $5.2bn in revenue for the 12-month period ended 31 March.