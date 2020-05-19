Article
Digital Strategy

What's in a logo? Choosing the right symbol for your company

May 19, 2020
McDonalds, Starbucks, Apple and Nike—what do each of these companies have in common? Well, if you break it down, probably a lot of components are similar between these four successful businesses. However, one main component can link McDonalds, Starbucks, Apple and Nike together: their logo.

Think about it—golden arches, mermaids, bitten apples, a swoosh sign—these symbols clearly resonate with customers and easily draw the eye. Therefore, you can understand how important it is to choose a logo that will help symbolize your company. And when it comes time to choose a logo, you should keep the following tips in mind.

Be patient

Having patience is difficult, specifically when it comes to business. However, you need to keep an open mind and come to terms with the fact that finding or creating the perfect logo can take time. Though you may love a logo at first sight, you may need to wait it out, giving it time to grow on you.

Partner of graphic design firm Chermayeff & Geismer & Haviv Sagi Haviv believes, “A good logo, a good trademark, gains meaning and power over time.” This specific firm has had the pleasure of designing several different logos over the years, including ones for Chase Bank, National Geographic, Mobile, NBC and HarperCollins.

Know your audience

Haviv believes there are four important components to designing a good logo: the logo needs to be appropriate to the business; the logo must be memorable; the logo must be simple or uncomplicated. Lastly, and probably most importantly, the logo must be original.

If you already have a logo but are considering changing it, be cautious. You need to know and understand your audience. For example, will they welcome the change? Do they even want the change?

Take a look at Gap: the clothing store unveiled a new logo in 2010 and customers did not approve, mainly because they were perfectly content with the previous symbol.  

As the logo of your company will be the first thing customers see, you will need to spend time on its creation and verify that an audience can connect with it. Remember: your logo is supposed to reflect you and what you do. However, even if you have a good logo, your company still needs to stand up to it, proving to be a respected and trusting brand.

