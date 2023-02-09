Apple joins growing trend with hire of Chief People Officer

She will report directly to Apple CEO, Tim Cook, reports Bloomberg.

Apple's appointment of Surface forms part of a leadership shake-up which will see human resources responsibilities removed from the role of Deirdre O'Brien, who has served as Senior Vice President of Retail and People since 2019.

O'Brien will, however, continue to head up Apple's retail operations.

Human capital more important than ever

The importance of human capital has undoubtedly been hammered home over the past three years, during which businesses and their employees have been tasked with negotiating a global pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty.

Covid and the resulting lockdowns prompted many of us to re-evaluate our career choices, head in different directions and place greater emphasis on mental wellbeing.

From an economic perspective, employees' heads are being turned as they look to fend off the threat of rising inflation by moving into higher-paid jobs.