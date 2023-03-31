Marketing and web design are most commonly outsourced jobs

Marketing is outsourced internationally far more than any other job function, according to data analysed by Remote.

The global HR solutions company examined data from Upwork, one of the world’s largest contractor marketplaces, to reveal the most commonly outsourced job roles and which nations have the most freelancers available for work

This involved analysing more than 313,000 freelancer job adverts published online.

Researchers found a third (32.8%) of the adverts being posted online were for marketing, followed by web design which was way back on 10.7%. These were followed by web development (8.7%), e-commerce development (8.6%) and content writing (8.2%).

Outsourcing certain responsibilities to freelancers and contractors has become an increasingly popular solution to many of the modern-day challenges faced by businesses, and is a trend which has taken off since the pandemic.

