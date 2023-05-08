What women want at work and why employers must deliver

Over the past year, women’s experience in the workplace has improved, in some areas.

Rates of burnout have dropped. Non-inclusive behaviours have declined. And women are reporting more positive experiences with hybrid work.

But, only after more women left their employer in the past 12 months than in 2020 and 2021 combined.

That’s according to Deloitte’s third annual Women @ Work global outlook report, which reflects the responses of 5,000 women across 10 countries.

While any improvement is encouraging, the fact remains that an overwhelming number of women still face these challenges, and other factors have worsened, Deloitte data reveals.

The number of women who feel unable to switch off from work has increased, indicating an ever-growing ‘always on’ culture, while the number of women who feel comfortable disclosing mental health concerns to their employer has decreased – despite more than a third of women rating their mental health as poor or very poor.

As Michele Parmelee, Deputy CEO of Deloitte puts it… “many women are still not getting what they want or need from their employers”.

This is summed up by the fact that just 5% of women say they work for Gender Equality Leaders – described as organisations that foster inclusive cultures that support them and promote mental wellbeing.

Women who work for employers like this report more positive mental health, are more likely to recommend their employer to others, have a working pattern that they are happy with, and are less likely to experience non-inclusive behaviours.

These women all plan to stay longer with their employer too – which is why organisations who want to attract and retain the best talent must give women the things they are asking for.

So, what do women want from the workplace, what is making them leave the workplace, and what can organisations do to become what women really want and need – a Gender Equality Leader – ensuring the recruitment and retention of top female talent.

Here, we highlight the issues women are still facing and the solutions organisations should deliver if they want to attract and retain the best possible female talent.