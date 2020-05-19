Article
Leadership & Strategy

American consumer spending continues to rise

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Thanks to increased demand in the automotive and goods sectors, American consumer spending rose for the second month in a row in May.

Consumer expenditure accounts for over two thirds of US economic activity, and last month’s 0.4 percent increase suggests improved growth in Q2.

However, Brexit – the UK’s vote to leave the European Union – could impact spending as it may affect consumer confidence.

Brexit erased around $3.1 trillion from global stock markets across two days, and financial unrest may continue, exacerbating future expansion and investments.

Despite this, alongside gains in spending and a 0.2 percent rise in personal income, inflation has remained benign. 

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

EconomyEuropean UnionBrexitAmerican consumer spending continues to rise
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI