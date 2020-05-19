The beauty of business in Canada

When it comes to business in Canada, the beauty industry is thriving like never before.

Everyone from cosmetologists to hairstylists is finding a place for their businesses all across Canada.

The following is a brief look at the beauty industry in Canada and why it's doing so well:

Canadian Beauty Industry Facts

The beauty and cosmetics industry in Canada is booming, which is good news for entrepreneurs in the field of beauty.

According to a report by Industry Canada, there are 15,635 beauty salons across Canada including the Yukon Territory, the Northwest Territories, and Nova Scotia.

In addition, the Canadian Cosmetic Toiletry and Fragrance Association (CCTFA) reports that beauty in Canada is a $9.5 billion a year industry. The beauty industry is steadily growing by 0.7% a year and there's still ample room for opportunity, especially in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia.

With numbers like the ones above, it’s helpful to know what makes beauty in Canada such a thriving industry.

Less Market Saturation

Unlike the U.S. and European markets, the beauty market in Canada is experiencing less saturation. This means there is still plenty of room for beauty salons, cosmetologists, and hairstylists to set up shop in Canada.

The article “4 Reasons a Career in Cosmetology is so Rewarding” describes business ownership as one of the rewarding benefits. This is certainly one of the benefits of being part of the beauty industry in Canada.

Although Toronto, Vancouver, and other major cities have competitive beauty industries - the rest of Canada offers little-to-no market saturation - which makes starting a beauty business much easier than in other countries.

Canadian E-Commerce is Booming

Much like the rest of the global market, the e-commerce industry in Canada is on the rise. This allows smaller beauty salons to sell their specialty products online and supplement their overall income.

From shampoos and styling supplies to cosmetics, a number of beauty salons and hairstylists across Canada are taking to the internet to sell their products. This not only helps increase sales within the Canadian beauty industry, it also expands sales to other countries as well.

All-inclusive Salons

All-inclusive beauty salons are seeing a steady rise in popularity in many Canadian cities. These one-stop beauty shops offer customers everything from hairstyling services to nail and cosmetic services.

This kind of all-inclusive service is especially convenient for customers who live in less populated territories and would otherwise have to drive out of the way to take care of all their beauty needs.

Specialty Services

Just as all-inclusive salons are gaining popularity in Canada, so are beauty businesses that offer specialty services not traditionally found in salons.

Whether it's a salon that specializes in anti-aging cosmetics or men's grooming, the specialty beauty industry in Canada is quickly gaining speed.

Those looking to break into the Canadian beauty industry should research their local market and discover beauty services that aren't yet offered.

If the local market seems saturated, offering specialty beauty services may provide more opportunity.

When it comes to beauty in Canada, it's plain to see the industry is performing quite well.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including small business and customer satisfaction.

