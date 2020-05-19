Bombardier C Series President, Gary Scott, To Retire

Bombardier Aerospace announced Wednesday that Gary R. Scott, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, will retire on October 1st. His temporary successor will be Guy C. Hachey, President and COO of Bombardier Aerospace, until a permanent President is named.

"It has been my honour and my pleasure to lead Bombardier Commercial Aircraft through this exciting time, particularly bringing the game-changing CSeries aircraft to market," said Gary R. Scott, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The CSeries aircraft program is tracking well, and with the program at this advanced stage, I feel very comfortable leaving it in the capable hands of my colleagues so I can devote more time to my family. I have full confidence in the solid team in place at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and its ability to continue the development and execution of our programs. I am extremely proud to have been part of the Bombardier team and of what we have accomplished together. I look forward to watching Bombardier introduce industry leading products well into the future."

Scott joined Bombardier in 2004, hired as President of the New Commercial Aircraft Program. Previously, his 30 years in the aerospace industry started with The Boeing Company before he moved to CAE. At Bombardier, he was promoted to President of the Commercial Aircraft in 2008 combing two company units into one: Bombardier Regional Aircraft and new Commercial Aircraft Program.

"Gary has been an incredible asset to our organization and, through his leadership, has helped us develop game-changing products and a strong international customer base," said Guy C. Hachey, President and Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Aerospace. "We wish him and his family well, and thank him for his valuable contribution to Bombardier and to the aerospace industry."