Article
Leadership & Strategy

Business Review Canada magazine – November issue now available!

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

This month’s Business Review Canada magazine cover story features Carlsberg Canada CEO Sebastiaan Besems, who discusses the unique challenge that the country poses to the world’s third-largest brewer.

Carlsberg is used to holding significant market share in the countries it serves, but the Canadian market is currently dominated by AB InBev and Molson Coors. How does Besems intend to increase Carlsberg’s footprint in Canada?

Another exclusive interview comes from Canadian Solar, touching on how the company is investing heavily in R&D in order to stay ahead of the curve, with solar power on the rise in Canada. Dylan Marx, Managing Director of Global EPC and Operations and Maintenance Services, answers our questions.

Other exclusive insights come from AgriMarine Technologies and Diagnostic Services of Manitoba, while our top 10 profiles the largest franchises operating in Canada at the moment.

Canadian SolarCarlsbergAgriMarine TechnologiesDiagnostic Services of Manitoba
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI