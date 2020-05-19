Business Review Canada magazine – September issue now available!

September’s issue of Business Review Canada magazine is now live!

This month’s cover feature is a piece on YUM! Brands, custodians of quick service restaurant giants Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell.

Find out how each brand is being embraced by the Canadian market, and what lies ahead for both the businesses and consumers in terms of the exciting food and experiences on offer.

Also featured this month is Toronto Football Club, our interview charting how President Bill Manning has gone about his role of ensuring commercial and sporting success.

Another commercial enterprise, now legal, is the cannabis trade. Jess Shanahan explores the implications for the Canadian economy after Prime Minister Trudeau’s liberalisation of law regarding the recreational drug.

Looking further afield, our top 10 this month delves into Canada’s most prolific multinational businesses.

Finally, be sure to read our other exclusive company insights from Jack Cooper Holdings and AVI-SPL.

