Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canadian Infrastructure Bank appoints new CFO

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Canada Infrastructure Bank has announced the appointment of Annie Ropar as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Commencing her new role on 1 June 2018, Ropar will play a leading role in the federal banking agency that is used by provincial and territorial partners to build infrastructure across Canada, contributing to the long term economic growth and development of the country.

Currently, Ropar is employed as the CFO of Toronto-based financial company Aequitas Innovations – a company leading a newly established stock exchange that focuses on the use of technology to improve efficiency and transparency within markets.

Previous to this, Ropar acted as the Managing Director of Global Equities for RBC Capital Markets for over three years, whilst also presently standing as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Ontario Capital Growth Corporation.

“Annie’s experience in advisory and board roles, financial and business operations, and the structuring, negotiation and monitoring of investment transactions will serve her well in this new role,” said Janice Fukakusa, Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Infrastructure Bank.

As CFO, Ropar will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s corporate functions across its operations.

Canada Infrastructure BankExecutive appointment
