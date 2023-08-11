Global leaders optimistic about revenue and employee skills

Despite business headlines seemingly being dominated by economic troubles and skills shortages, it seems most global leaders are actually staying optimistic about their fortunes.

A large majority (85%) of leadership figures surveyed by Ceridian say they feel confident that their organisations will achieve their goals for 2023, while three-quarters (75%) foresee strong revenue growth.

What’s more, eight in 10 believe their workforce has the skills to meet business performance goals in the next two years.

However, the results of Ceridian’s annual Executive Survey also revealed friction between the positive outlook for operating results and a growing complexity crisis. The vast majority of respondents (92%) think workforce challenges like employee attraction, engagement and retention, in addition to compliance complexities, will create risks for their organisation’s ability to achieve its goals.

Susan Tohyama, CHRO at Ceridian, comments: “Top leaders feel confident they will reach their goals, guided by an understanding that it will take strong technology and tough decisions to meet demands and continually unlock the potential of today’s boundless workforce, which is fluid and borderless.

“The efforts towards workforce transformation that organisations have already made are remarkable, but more opportunities abound. Our latest Executive Survey is a rallying cry for business leaders to invest today in people strategies and systems to be positioned for future growth and resilience.”

