COVID-19: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

US president Trump has announced that the US will be implementing a number of travel restrictions on Europe.

The outbreak of CoronaVirus (CORVID-19) has officially been labeled as a pandemic by the WHO. President Trump has announced that travel to and from Europe will be restricted with effect from Friday at Midnight, GMT-4. The UK is the one country exempt from these restrictions.

Trump announced that all travel will be suspended for 30 days. He shares that the US will continue to monitor the situation in China, and will make necessary amendments to the suspension as the country progresses.

As a part of the agreement, these are the 26 Schengen countries whose citizens will be prohibited from travelling to the US: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

European countries not part of the Schengen zone, and so exempt from Trump’s ban are: Albania, Andora, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia, Ireland, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, The United Kingdom and Vatican City.

This news comes shortly after Italy placed the entirety of the country on lockdown, as a means to prevent the virus spreading further. To understand what this means, see the details here.

