Five leadership appointments you may have missed

There’s been plenty of movement in the C-suite right across North America in recent weeks, as companies work hard to strengthen their top teams.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at just some of the appointments you may have missed.

Jim Vena, CEO at Union Pacific

Jim Vena has been appointed as CEO and member of the board at Union Pacific Corporation, effective from 14 August. He succeeds Lance Fritz, who is stepping down as Chairman, President and Chief Executive.

