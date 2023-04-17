Five CEO appointments in the US you may have missed

As ever, there has been plenty of movement in the C-suite over the past few weeks.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at some of the recent CEO appointments in the US that may have slipped under your radar.

Saul van Beurden, new CEO of Wells Fargo CSBB

Saul Van Beurden has been named as the new CEO of Wells Fargo’s consumer and small business banking unit (CSBB).