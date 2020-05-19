Ford and Toyota work together for hybrid trucks

In true dynamic duo fashion, Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor announced on Monday that they would come together to jointly develop a gas-electric hybrid fuel system for pickup trucks and SUVs in order to allow for affordable larger models while meeting the industry’s strict fuel economy standards. The two manufacturing enterprises said they do not plan to collaborate on developing the vehicles themselves, but rather use the hybrid system they develop to power separate models under its own Ford and Toyota brands. While no date has been slated for the vehicles’ release date, consumers can expect to see the products on market sometime later this decade.

Additionally, Group VP of Global Product Development for Ford Derrick Kuzak and Executive VP of Research and Development for Toyota Takeshi Uchiyamada says the partners will develop new technology for information and entertainment systems in vehicles and more Internet-based services. The announcement of today’s partnership will allow the two companies to have an even greater presence in the industry with its wireless and technology standards.

“Clearly Ford and Toyota will remain competitors,” said Kuzak. “By working together, we will be able to offer our customers more affordable technology affordable.”

“This is the kind of collaborative effort that is required to address the big global challenges of energy independence and environmental sustainability,” Ford Chief Executive Allan Mulally said in a statement.