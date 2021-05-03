Forrester: Customer obsession to drive growth post-pandemic

Renowned for helping companies accelerate growth, research and advisory firm Forrester has announced a brand-new research product portfolio that’s been designed to help leaders shorten the distance between bold vision and superior business impact.

Created in light of the pandemic and the huge changes in consumer behaviours, experiences, work, and technology that’s happened, this new research product titled Forrester Decisions centres on the increasing need for businesses to be customer-obsessed.

Why being customer-obsessed is key post-pandemic

According to Forrester, it is the customer-obsessed organisations, those businesses that put customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy and operations, that are growing revenue and profits, and are engaging employees and retaining customers at more than twice the rate of others.

And this is where Forrester Decisions comes in, offering customer-obsessed insights, best practices, and guidance to help organisations innovate with technology, design experiences that drive loyalty and secure that oh-so-valuable brand devotion.

Set to launch in August 2021, the research portfolio will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams – across technology, marketing, customer experience, sales, and product management – plan and pursue their most pressing intiatives for driving growth in a post-pandemic world. And organisations “anticipate those market-changing trends and tackle today’s priorities”, according to Forrester’s CEO George F. Colony.

What Forrester Decisions will give leaders

This new service combines Forrester's proven track record of providing objective, visionary thought leadership with industry-leading frameworks, models, and methodologies gained through the company's acquisition of SiriusDecisions. Every Forrester Decisions service is built to address business priorities specific to a functional discipline, empowering leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through the following

Bold vision research Stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics, plan for the future, and set strategy with research such as customer insights, trends and predictions, forecasts, and technology and service provider landscapes.

Stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics, plan for the future, and set strategy with research such as customer insights, trends and predictions, forecasts, and technology and service provider landscapes. Curated tools and frameworks Conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with proven models, toolkits, and plug-and-play templates. Examples include the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall, to prioritise buyer engagement and maximize deal conversions; the CX Management Maturity Model, to plot maturity on the journey to CX transformation; and the Future Fit Technology Strategy Model, to build adaptive, creative, and resilient enterprises.

Conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with proven models, toolkits, and plug-and-play templates. Examples include the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall, to prioritise buyer engagement and maximize deal conversions; the CX Management Maturity Model, to plot maturity on the journey to CX transformation; and the Future Fit Technology Strategy Model, to build adaptive, creative, and resilient enterprises. Hands-on guidance Accelerate progress and de-risk decisions with a curated and tailored experience that includes dedicated best-practice guidance sessions from Forrester experts.

The new portfolio will also offer an enhanced digital platform, with tools for team members to collaborate within their function and across the organisation, as well as new data and certification course content.