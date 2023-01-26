Gartner survey identifies top 10 priorities for CFOs in 2023

Evaluating finance function strategy, scope and design is the top priority for CFOs in 2023, a survey carried out by Gartner, Inc. has found.

The research and consultancy firm spoke to more than 150 CFOs in November 2022 and asked them to rank their top priorities for the year.

Ninety per cent of the 157 respondents selected evaluating finance strategy, scope and design as a priority, followed by planning and sequencing finance transformation activities.

Marko Horvat, vice president of research in the Gartner Finance practice, said CFOs would be “stretched thinly across many activities” over the coming months.

The top 10 priorities identified by Gartner’s survey (ranked by % of CFOs significantly involved in or leading the initiative in 2023) were as follows: