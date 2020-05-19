Helpful ways to avoid office politics

They say to never discuss politics with a stranger, but what about office politics? It doesn’t matter what kind of industry you currently work in—chances are that office politics have or will eventually come into play. Stressful, annoying and unnecessary, here are some helpful tips to avoid the struggle:

Avoid Office Cliques

You remember cliques from high school, right? Unfortunately, cliques may follow you into the business world. If you can, try to avoid gossiping with groups as you never know when past comments or opinions will come back to harm you.

Keep Some Things to Yourself

You don’t have to keep secrets, no, but there are some things that your co-workers and boss don’t need to know. This tip has nothing to do with being secretive, but the sharing of some personal information should be kept to a minimum. After all, you don’t want anyone at the office to have dirt on you.

It’s All about Communication

It’s very important to communicate—with your boss and other employees. As mentioned, gossip and secrets can lead to you gaining a bad reputation at work or worse: demotion or termination. Be upfront and honest, as well as professional. However, if someone shares something with you in confidence, you should consider keeping it to yourself. After all, no one likes a rat.

Let's Connect!