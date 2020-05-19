Article
Leadership & Strategy
How Amercians Celebrate the 4th of July (Infographic)
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
We hope you're having a fantastic 4th of July and celebrating with a laid-back day off from the office!
At Business Review USA, we're paying tribute to America's signature holiday with a super-informative and fascinating infographic featuring facts and statistics about how the US celebrates Independence Day.
Project: Simply put together this beauty, which provides information about how much we spend on fireworks, how much BBQ we consume, the most popular 4th of July foods and more.
No matter how you're ringing in today's celebration of America's independence, we hope you enjoy!
(Scroll down to view)
- [INFOGRAPHIC] Tracking the journey from millionaire to billionaireLeadership & Strategy
- [INFOGRAPHIC] What’s the largest company by revenue in your state?Leadership & Strategy
- [INFOGRAPHIC] US economic contribution: where does your city rank?Corporate Finance
- [INFOGRAPHIC] 15 companies illustrate the risks and rewards of saying no to acquisitionCorporate Finance
RelatedContent