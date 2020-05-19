How to find good talent and where to find it

Looking for a few good employees? When it comes to hiring quality people to work for your company, the task can often times prove to be quite challenging. After all, you never quite know who is going to be a good fit. A candidate may have a great resume and nail the interview, but you really can’t be sure of a person’s work ethic and abilities until you see them in action. However, it’s still important to weed out the potential applicants from the bad ones—Business Review Canada can help! We’ve put together some tips that will help you discover good talent. Take a look!

When it comes to recruiting new talent, you must be creative and savvy. After all, you need to find someone that is knowledgeable, skillful and has the right amount of expertise. So, first things first, don’t be afraid to use online tools to assist you with your search.

You’re probably not surprised to discover that LinkedIn is one of the best tools that can be used to your advantage—but are you using it? Not only can you expand business networks and connections to see potential candidates, but you can also easily view profiles that state education, skill and experience. You also have the ability to view common connections, meaning you can get a reference of the contender before even scheduling an interview.

Don’t forget about Facebook and Twitter, too. Though these social media outlets may seem less professional, recruiters have been known to find employees from these helpful tools. You can also try utilizing Google + in your quest for the perfect employee.

Employee referrals are also a great way to find new candidates for the job. After all, great talent is known to attract great talent. Offering an incentive or bonus to employees who successful refer a friend or someone they know for the job could be a great way to fill a role at the company.

If you want to attract quality talent, then make sure that your company profile is accurate and completely up to date. In doing so, you will help to keep candidate interested in your company; you want people to want to work with you.

Once you do settle on a candidate, it will be vital to make sure the he or she fits in well with the team. Specifically, if the role calls for collaboration and team work, you will need to make sure that the new hire fits in well with other employees.

