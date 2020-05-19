Article
Leadership & Strategy

Hudson’s Bay to avoid V&D’s mistakes in first overseas enterprise

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In its 347-year history, Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC) has not once ventured overseas, keeping its operations within the domestic borders of Canada. However, this will now change, as the company has opened the first in a line of new Dutch stores, the company’s first outside of Canada’s borders.

Although the company had planned for an expansion into Europe, particularly with an eye to the Netherlands, this process was sped up following the bankruptcy of Dutch department store chain V&D.

“This is an historic moment in HBC’s 347-year history, marking the first Hudson’s Bay store ever to open outside of Canada and adding a new market to our diverse geographic footprint,” said HBC’s CEO Jerry Storch.

“Just 16 months after we announced our plans to enter the Dutch market, we are very excited to introduce our innovative, all-channel retail model to the Netherlands.”

See Also:

However, Storch ruled out a takeover of V&D as a possibility, stating that less is often more in the way of commercial real estate in the modern era of online retailing.

‘We wanted nothing to do with V&D, the brand was damaged. Moreover, the company had far too many stores. We live in a world where everything is available online, 60 stores is far too many,’ he said, speaking to Trouw.

The company has announced the opening of its Amsterdam store, with the view to open 10 more shops within the month, and a further seven to follow this in due course.

Hudson's Bay CompanyHBC
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI