Let’s talk about zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the office

Whether or not you’ve personally experienced sexual harassment at the office, you’re undoubtedly aware the issues and the problems that can erupt from being unprofessional and inappropriate in a business setting.

Though an office (as it should) may have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment, it’s still quite useful to become familiar with tips to prevent sexual harassment, as well as how to handle certain incidents if they happen to take place.

First of all, it’s important to establish a specific procedure for if or when a sexual harassment issue comes into play. Employees should not only feel safe, but should also know that they can confide in someone if they need to.

Each and every employee should be completely aware of a company’s sexual harassment policy. And if a concern breaks out, then it needs to be handled—immediately. A lawyer should be contacted and any and all claims should be investigated right away.

Depending on what is discovered during the investigation, you mind find it necessary to separate employees. However, make sure you tread lightly—you don’t want anyone to feel offended or as if they’re being punished for the move.

Lastly, make sure to discipline the person responsible for the harassment. You will also need to ensure that the harassment ends and doesn’t happen again. After all, sexual harassment lawsuits can really tarnish a company—avoid them at all costs.

