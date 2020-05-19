Article
Manulife appoints Rona Ambrose to its board of directors

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
Manulife has added Rona Ambrose to its board of directors, with the appointment effective from 1 September.

The former interim leader of the Conservative Party is to join the major insurer’s board and will sit on the Management Resources and Compensation Committee and the Risk Committee.

Ambrose served in a number of senior posts during a 15-year political career prior to resigning from her position as an Alberta MP at the end of June. 

Her appointment means that 40% of Manulife’s board will be female as the company extends its commitment to gender equality.

“Rona has an extensive track record of strong leadership and a wide range of experience at the most senior levels of the Canadian government, and will add important diversity of thought and perspective to our Board,” said Manulife Chairman Richard DeWolfe.

“We are excited to welcome her to Manulife and are confident she will make a positive and lasting impact on the Board and the Company more broadly.”

The news came as Manulife reported a better-than-expected set of financial figures for its second quarter, mainly down to strong business in Asia.

Its core earnings rose to $1.17bn compared to the figure $833mn for the same period in 2016.

