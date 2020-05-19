Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mark Zuckerberg named America&#039;s top philanthropist

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan have been named America’s top philanthropists for 2013 after donating 18 million Facebook shares valued at just over $970 million.

The social networking pioneer and his wife were awarded the title by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, which released their list of the most generous American’s on Monday 10th February.

According to reports, the top 50 contributors made donations last year totaling $7.7 billion, plus pledges of $2.9 billion.

Read related articles in Business Review USA

The amount of money coming from living donors was almost double compared to results from the previous year, suggesting that philanthropy and charitable giving is moving higher up people’s agendas.

Some of the largest givers in America didn’t appear on the 2013 list, however, owing to the fact that their donations were counted as pledges in previous years. For example, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda donate slightly more than $181.3 million to their foundation last year, but they were playing off a pledge of $3.3 billion made in 2004.

Is has also been reported that Ted Turner, founder of CNN and Berkshire Hathaway chairman, Warren Buffet also made large gifts towards previous pledges.

While many of the people who made the list were prominent figures in society who have given generously in the past, there were a number of surprises, including Jack MacDonald, a Seattle lawyer, who gave $139 million to three nonprofits upon his death. 

FacebookMark Zuckerbergcharitablewealth
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI