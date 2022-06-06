Seven former Meta executives – where are they now?

Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has stepped down after 14 years with the tech giant. The former Google exec was widely regarded as the guiding influence behind Facebook’s transition from smart startup to mega-profitability in the 14 years she was second-in-command to founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Sandberg is the latest in a string of departures which have included the former heads of Facebook app and Facebook marketplace, Fidji Simo and Deborah Liu, respectively; former CRO David Fischer; former ads chief Carolyn Everson; and chief content officer Mark D’Arcy. And in December, Meta’s chief of the Messenger division Stan Chudnovsky announced he was leaving Meta in Q2, 2022, but has yet to move on.

For Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and grew the social media giant’s advertising business from infancy to US$100bn a year, the future is philanthropic.

While she wrote on her Facebook page that she isn’t “entirely sure what the future will bring”, she did say that it would certainly include “focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women”. She is also getting married this summer.

There really is life after Meta, it seems, and just to prove it, we’ve taken a deep dive to discover where some of the other recently departed Meta executives have gone, and what they’re doing now.