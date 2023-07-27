Five leadership appointments you may have missed

Sydney Sloan, CMO at Drata

Drata, the security and compliance automation platform, has announced the appointment of Sydney Sloan as the company's first-ever CMO.

She will oversee global marketing at Drata to help market and brand leadership, fuel customer engagement and accelerate the company's commitment to delivering value to more than 3,000 customers.

Over the years, Sloan has proved herself to be an expert in spearheading and executing successful global marketing strategies, while building world-class teams for high growth SaaS companies. She most recently served as CMO of Salesloft, helping to scale the company 10x in three-and-a-half years.

"It's no surprise Drata has solidified itself as an outstanding market leader in compliance automation,” Sloan commented. “Our tangible customer-centric values have been a striking differentiator.

"I'm looking forward to amplifying that success as we continue our global expansion and reach even more companies looking to automate their security and compliance program.”

