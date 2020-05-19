Article
Leadership & Strategy

Meg Whitman takes over as new HP CEO

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Hewlett-Packard is on the cusp of naming former eBay Chief Executive Meg Whitman as its new CEO. The former Republican candidate for governor of California will replace current CEO Leo Apotheker. HP is preparing to make the announcement today after markets close. Whitman joined HP’s board earlier this year and reports say that there have been discussions throughout the week about Apotheker’s dismissal.

Apotheker has served as CEO for only 11 months and HP’s market value was cut almost in half during his reign. The company itself, apart from its technology products, is known mostly in the industry among its abrupt CEO departures and problematic team of executives. How could you forget Apotheker’s predecessor Mark Hurd’s dismissal for his relationship with a contractor? Or former CEO Carly Fiorina’s scandal where private investigators got their hands on improperly accessed phone records and information about board members and reporters?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apotheker led a revamp of HP to split off or sell its personal-computer business and spend $10.3 billion to acquire U.K. software company Autonomy Corp. He got the approval of the board for the decision but HP stocks saw a major decline. However, shares skyrocketed on Wednesday when rumors came out that Apotheker may be on his way out. In Thursday afternoon trading, shares of HP fell 5 percent to $22.84.  

Who knows how Whitman will fair as new CEO? Her previous corporate background is impressive, however all sorts of secrets about her life came up through the wood work during her candidacy. We’ll continue to report any updates. 

HPLeo ApothekerHewlett-PackardCarly Fiorina
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI