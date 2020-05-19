Business Review USA magazine - September issue now available!

The September issue of the Business Review USA magazine, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

We kick off with our in-depth cover feature on telecoms giant Sprint, looking at how the company has successfully embarked on supply chain transformation journey.

Chief Procurement Officer Mariano Legaz describes what has been a project several years in the making.

“We think of 2015 as our recovery year; last year we call our comeback year,” he tells John O’Hanlon. Read to find out exactly how this transformation got underway, and what it is expected to deliver on the frontline of the business.

Also featured this month is HP, with Global Head of Sustainability and Product Compliance Judy Glazer talking about how the company is putting people first in its supply chain.

Following this you will find our Top 10 US Airports, which recognises airports across the country which have won awards in 10 different categories, from best small airport to the most efficiently ran.

Other exclusive company insights span several industries, from food and furniture to data centres and education.

Look out for interviews with Los Rios Community College District, DEDON, Cologix, M+W, Martin Preferred Foods, Nex-Tech and Iowa Communications Network.

CLICK HERE to read the September issue of Business Review USA magazine in full.