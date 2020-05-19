NCG Banco chooses BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 to manage BYOD environment

The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Mobile technology is rapidly evolving and the need to support multiple operating systems and personal devices on corporate networks is increasingly common in today's workplace. NCG has chosen BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 to manage its mixed environment of mobile devices because it provides a high level of control, security and the flexibility required by the organization.

"The capabilities and ease-of-use of BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 will allow us to effectively apply our new mobile strategy, which includes more personalized management, improved efficiency and reduction of costs. The BlackBerry solution provides the necessary flexibility that an IT department needs to support a mobile environment," said Jose Manuel Valino Blanco, Assistant General Manager of Systems at NCG Banco. "The integration of BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 into NCG Banco's IT infrastructure was completed in a record time of two months, thanks to the quality and experience of BlackBerry partner ISEC7."

"BlackBerry is embracing the 'bring your own device' movement as more organizations, such as NCG Banco, are opening their environments to multiple mobile device platforms," said Antonio Reyes, Country Managing Director for Spain at BlackBerry. "By extending the BlackBerry enterprise solution's proven security to other devices, we've adapted to industry demands and, to date, more than 25,000 BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 commercial and test servers have been installed globally."

BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 builds on more than a decade of enterprise mobility management expertise, and according to an enterprise mobility market study by J. Gold Associates, the BlackBerry enterprise solution remains the most strategic mobile device management solution for enterprises today. BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 offers enterprise mobility management, mobile application management and secure mobile connectivity, and delivers a cost-efficient and reliable solution for business customers and government agencies.

NCG Banco now plans to carry out additional projects with BlackBerry in the short and medium term. These include the implementation of Secure Work Space for iOS(R) and Android(TM). Secure Work Space leverages the same trusted behind-the-firewall connection available for BlackBerry smartphones and extends BlackBerry security capabilities for data-at-rest and data-in-transit to iOS and Android devices. The Secure Work Space container is managed through BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10, making it easy and convenient to manage all devices from its single console.