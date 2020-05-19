Ontario expanding cycling and GO Rail Infrastructure in Toronto

Ontario and Metrolinx have announced improvements to the Dufferin St. Bridge, as part of GO Regional Express Rail (RER).

Metrolinx is expanding the Dufferin St. Bridge at Queen St. in Toronto to accommodate the additional track needed for the Barrie GO corridor as part of the GO RER program. GO RER is a plan to provide faster and more frequent service on the GO Transit rail network with electrification on core segments, including the Union-Pearson (UP) Express. These service improvements will also help enable the City of Toronto's SmartTrack plan.

In addition, Metrolinx is partnering with the City of Toronto to extend the West Toronto Railpath multi-use trail to the West Queen West community. This extension will run along the existing rail corridor, connecting cyclists and pedestrians from Dupont St. to just east of Dufferin St. The Railpath will also connect to the future Dufferin-Peel Park that the City of Toronto is building. The park will be a hub for West Toronto Railpath users, including cyclists and will include cycling amenities, landscaping, seating and terraces.

Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation, said: “The improvements to the Dufferin St. Bridge show our commitment to implement much needed rapid transit infrastructure in the GTHA. Rapid transit expansion is all about giving people more transit options and making it as easy as possible for people to choose transit first.

“This is proof of our government’s plan in action. We are committed to providing accessible, modern transit infrastructure that will help manage congestion, reduce commute times, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Ontarians.”

Ontario is making the largest investment in public infrastructure in the province's history, about $160 billion over 12 years, which is supporting 110,000 jobs every year across the province, with projects such as hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and transit. Since 2015, the province has announced support for more than 475 projects that will keep people and goods moving, connect communities and improve quality of life.

Investing in transit is part of the government's economic plan to build Ontario up and deliver on its number-one priority to grow the economy and create jobs. The four-part plan includes helping more people get and create the jobs of the future by expanding access to high-quality college and university education. The plan is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and transit in Ontario's history and is investing in a low-carbon economy driven by innovative, high-growth, export-oriented businesses. The plan is also helping working Ontarians achieve a more secure retirement.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the August 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine