Article
Leadership & Strategy

Pattern Energy sells K2 wind facility to Axium for $160mn

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

San Francisco-based wind power facility owner and operator, Pattern Energy Group announced this week the sale of the company’s 90MW minority interest in the K2 Wind Power Facility in the Canadian township of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Ontario.

A consortium of investors, led by Toronto-based Axium Infrastructure, has purchased the stake for a total purchase value of US$160mn.

The sale will result in Pattern Energy generating a pre-tax premium of $71mn.

SEE ALSO: 

"The sale of K2 at a 15.0x ten-year average CAFD multiple2 demonstrates the intrinsic value of our wind power assets and highlights our ability to selectively recycle assets in order to redeploy capital into more accretive opportunities," said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy.

He continued: "We have now sold two assets, El Arrayán and K2, at significant premiums to the multiple at which we trade in the markets. We will continue as operator of K2 after the sale. Pattern Energy is the largest operator of wind power facilities in Canada with more than 1,500 MW under operation across the country."

Pattern Energy group has a portfolio of 24 wind and photovoltaic power facilities, with a total owned interest of 2.8GW in United States, Canada and Japan.

Renewable EnergyPatter EnergyAxiumK2 Wind Power Facility
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI