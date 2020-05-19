Article
Leadership & Strategy

Salesforce CEO to purchase Time magazine from Meredith for US$190mn

By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, and wife Lynne Benioff are set to acquire Time magazine for US$190mn
 
Time Inc was bought by Meredith Corporation in January 2018 for $2.8bn.
 
Meredith subsequently put Time’s Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated up for sale to focus on brands targeted at its core readership of American women.
 
Reuters reported that Meredith will use the proceeds of the sale as part of its aim to reduce debt by $1bn during the 2019 fiscal year.
 
The Benioffs are buying the company privately, but will have no part to play in the day-to-day running or journalistic aspects of the publication.
 
Marc Benioff said in an email message to CNN:
 
“The power of Time has always been in its unique storytelling of the people and issues that affect us all, and connect us all”.
 
“Lynne and I will take on no operational responsibility for Time, and look only to be the stewards of this historic and iconic brand”.
 
Time will reportedly have no business involvement with Salesforce, and CNN reported that the Benioffs are not purchasing Fortune, Money, or Sports Illustrated, which Meredith are still in the process of selling.
 
See more:
 
 
Meredith will continue to provide “services such as consumer marketing, subscriptions fulfillment, paper purchasing and printing” and “will also be able to include the Time brand in large corporate advertising buys”.
 
In a statement regarding the sale, Time’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, said:
 
“We can’t imagine better stewards for TIME than Marc and Lynne Benioff”.
 
“The team is inspired by their commitment to high-quality journalism and by their confidence in the work we have done to transform and expand the brand in new directions”.
timemeredithSalesforceMarc Benioff
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI