SNC-Lavalin Awarded New Contract with AltaLink

SNC-Lavalin announced today its new contract agreement with AltaLink, awarded from an open and competitive process. The new contract will allow SNC-Lavalin to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services in upcoming AltaLink transmission infrastructure projects in Alberta.

SNC-Lavalin has worked previously with AltaLink and had a previous contract with the company that ends on May 2nd, 2012. In an effort to continue excellent services, AltaLink initiated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the industry.

“We are proud to have successfully competed for this new contract,” said Patrick Lamarre, Executive Vice-President, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., “and we are pleased to have been able to demonstrate value for money through our proposal. This further demonstrates that we have a competitive value proposition for all of our transmission and distribution clients and further strengthens our track record of delivery.”

The fact that SNC-Lavalin has been awarded this new contract proves that despite recent executive scandal woes, the company is still providing competitive services.

Earlier this year, SNC-Lavalin discovered issues with its accounting process due to an internal review which resulted in the resignation of upper level executives including the CEO and Executive VP. Earlier this week it was confirmed that former Executive Vice-President Riadh Ben Aissa was arrested in Switzerland, although official details of the arrest have not been released. SNC-Lavalin, in light of this news, reiterated that Ben Aissa ended his work with the company on February 9th. Under investigation with the RCMP, SNC-Lavalin has also stated that it has entered into full cooperation to resolve matters.