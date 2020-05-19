Article
Target Canada Debuts in Ontario

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Target opened three stories in Ontario today, the first pilot stores in Canada and the first of 124 Target Canada stores expected to open across the nation in 2013. Located in Guelph, Milton and Fergus, the openings are Target’s final phase in its testing process initialized to prepare systems, train team members and determine operational readiness. Target plans to soft open 24 stores across Ontario throughout March.

Opening at 8 am this morning, the pilot, Ontario-based Target stores featured a  bright, clean facade with wide aisles with a limited, soon to be expanded upon, merchandise assortment. The pilot stores feature a Starbucks location, as well as an in-store pharmacy.

“The Target team is excited to open these test locations as we put the finishing touches on our stores, assortments and inventory,” said Tony Fisher, president, Target Canada. “We look forward to delivering on our Expect More. Pay Less. brand promise and providing an outstanding shopping experience as we approach our grand opening in early April.”

With the continued openings of Target locations across Canada, Canadians will soon have access to a selection of brands including Kate Young, the Nate Berkus Collection, the Sonia Kashuk Collection, Giada De Laurentiis for Target, and Shaun White apparel. Target-owned and exclusive brands will also be featured including C9 by Champion, Circo, Archer Farms Market Pantry and Up & Up.

Target is making an even further commitment to its communities through its green commitment in which it is seeking LEED certification for all Target Canada stores to be opened in 2013. 

