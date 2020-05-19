The USDA sets a date for 2016 Agricultural Outlook Forum

Agriculture is one of the biggest business sectors in the United States, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is responsible for overseeing the many facets of that business. Once a year, the agency hosts its largest agricultural community event, the Agricultural Outlook Forum. This week the USDA announced details for the 92nd annual Agricultural Outlook Forum to discuss trends that will shape the industry’s future.

The USDA has stated that 2016’s Agricultural Outlook Forum will be held on February 25-26, over the course of two days at the Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel in Arlington, VA. The theme of next year’s forum will be “Transforming Agriculture: Blending Technology and Tradition,” calling to mind important topics for modern agriculture like biotech advancements and the Internet of Things.

Some intended highlights of the forum include a keynote speech from Howard Buffett (CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which focuses on such issues as food and water security), a 2016 economic outlook presentation from USDA chief economist Robert Johansson, and special workshops networking workshops for new farmers and women in agriculture from Deputy Secretary Krysta Harden.

“The challenges and opportunities for agriculture and rural America are changing,” says the USDA in its announcement. “In 2015, American farmers persevered in the face of drought and an unprecedented animal disease outbreak. Demographics are also changing in rural America and across farm households. Meanwhile, technology is rapidly opening new applications for producers and throughout the marketing chain, and new markets are emerging for U.S. agricultural products. USDA continues to seek out new and innovative ways to expand opportunity and provide support for America's farming families, and that mission will form the basis for the 92nd Agricultural Outlook Forum.”

Check out http://www.usda.gov/oce/forum/ for more information on the event and registration.