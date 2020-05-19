Vancouver Expects High Passenger Count This Weekend

On Sunday, September 25, 2011, cruise passengers at Canada Place and Ballantyne cruise terminals are expected to peak, reaching an estimated 21,000 embarking and disembarking passengers between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm. Due to this increased number of passengers, increased vehicle traffic volumes are anticipated in the downtown core as well as an increased demand on taxis and the use of public transportation.

In an effort to accommodate this high number of passengers, Port Metro Vancouver is working closely with the cruise lines, the City of Vancouver, Tourism Vancouver, the Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver taxi companies and other transportation service providers to raise awareness about the significantly increased demand.

The high demand for taxis results from the large number of travelers arriving on repositioning cruises, which occur at the beginning and end of the cruise season. In order to minimize congestion, given the significant number of passengers utilizing these facilities, Port Metro Vancouver is advising those going to the terminals to make transportation arrangements in advance.

It is also particularly important that arriving passengers do not come to Canada Place or Ballantyne cruise terminals prior to their scheduled embarkation time in order to avoid further congestion while disembarking passengers are leaving their ships.

Port Metro Vancouver will have additional staff on site at the two cruise terminals to assist with passenger inquiries. The Port's traffic staff will also be assisting with managing traffic and pedestrian flows at nearby crossways.

Port Metro Vancouver is Canada's largest and most diversified Port, trading $75 billion in goods annually with more than 160 economies, and generating 129,500 jobs nationally. The Cruise industry plays an important role in Metro Vancouver, stimulating $2 million in economic activity for every cruise ship call in Vancouver.

Edited By: Kristin Craik