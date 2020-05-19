Article
[VIDEO] Watch Howard Schultz discuss leadership in a growing business

By Cinch Translations
May 19, 2020
As CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz knows success—as well as the drive it takes to get there. But as your business grows, how do you ensure that management hired on below you will come ready with that same drive and motivation to move your business forward? Schultz discussed that issue at the London Business Forum, and it is well worth consideration.

According to Schultz, the key lies with instilling one key principle into staff. “Success is not an entitlement—it has to be earned, and earned every day,” Schultz explains. “The mentality that you need in a business today, Starbucks or otherwise, to build sustainable success and enduring success is that you have to eradicate the human behavior of relaxing—the human behavior of feeling that we have won.”

It’s not enough for leaders and management to harbor this viewpoint, either—for true success, Schultz maintains, it’s the responsibility of company leaders to make sure that commitment and passion is apparent in staff as well.

How did Schultz come to this realization, and what is the worst thing that can happen in a business to frustrate employees, minimize passion and hinder growth? Check out the full clip below:

