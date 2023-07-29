The best new books every CEO should read this summer

With every business looking to leverage AI to gain a competitive edge, this book is a must-read for leaders.

Authors Nitin Mittal, the head of Deloitte’s US AI practice, and distinguished professor and bestselling author Tom Davenport argue that rather than simply tinkering with AI, companies need to go ‘all-in’ and that AI should help drive every business decision, and every product or service offering.

The reason? While AI-fuelled companies represent less than 1% of large companies, the stock prices of these firms have averaged four times the performance of the S&P 500 over the last five years.

Nitin and Tom point to 30 trailblazing organisations that are going all-in on AI and as a result, completely transforming their products, processes, strategies, customer relationships, and cultures.

Among these, Ping An, China’s largest insurer and the world’s 16th largest company by revenue, which has grown exponentially, using data to create AI models to then grow each of its businesses, from healthcare to banking.

Other companies that have embraced AI fully and reaped the benefits – the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturer, Boeing; Kroger, one of the largest grocery retailers in the US; and oil giant Shell – the latter embracing AI for many of its business units and using AI to re-engineer a number of processes.

“There are lots of benefits to be had from aggressively adopting [AI], and using it to change your strategy, your business model, and your key business processes,” Tom says.

Packed with insights, strategies, and best practices, the book reveals how to drive new offerings and business mdoels with AI and data-driven decision-making, and what AI leadership looks like.