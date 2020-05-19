Wal-Mart partners up with fashion retailer Lord & Taylor

Wal-Mart has announced a new partnership with Lord & Taylor in the aim of bringing the US fashion retailer’s clothing brands to its ecommerce platform.

“Our goal is to create a premium fashion destination on Walmart.com,” said Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart US ecommerce. “We see customers on our site searching for higher-end items, and we are expanding our business online to focus on adding specialized and premium shopping experiences, starting with fashion.”

See also:

Wal-Mart expects to launch the flagship Lord & Taylor store on Walmart.com in the Spring of 2018.

“As retail continues to change, this flagship store creates enormous growth opportunities for Lord & Taylor and our brand partners,” said Liz Rodbell, President of Lord & Taylor. “Our customers trust us to deliver high-quality fashion apparel and accessories, and we will soon be able to extend the reach of that offering to new customers through this flagship store.”

“Walmart.com is a shopping destination that reaches a wide base of customers looking for premium fashion brands,” Rodbell continues. “They are a great company for us to work with as we continue to grow our digital presence.”

The US retail giant is putting more emphasis on fashion of late in the aim of directly rivalling Amazon, further evident with Wal-Mart’s previous acquisitions of Bonobos, Modcloth, Shoebuy and Moosejaw – all operators within the fashion industry.