Ajay Banga: Who is US nominee to lead World Bank?

Banga will very likely become the next leader of the bank. In its eight-decade history, the global partnership – which has 189 member countries – has always been led by a US nominee.

Once nominations have been received, the World Bank Group's board of directors will decide on a shortlist of up to three candidates. Formal interviews will then take place before a new President is selected by early May.

Banga is the first person of Indian origin to be put forward by the US.

In his statement, Biden said: "Ajay has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organisations through periods of fundamental change.

"He has a proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results.

"He also has critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.

"Raised in India, Ajay has a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing developing countries and how the World Bank can deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty and expand prosperity."

