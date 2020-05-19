Article
82% of Canadian companies worried about the risks of workplace mobility

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
In its latest annual State of the Industry Report, IT security company Shred-it has revealed that 82% of Canadian C-level executives believe that the risk of data breach is higher when their employees work off site.

Further, just 38% of small business owners do not have any protocols in place in regard to employees using electronic devices containing information.

However, despite this, nine in 10 Canadian organisations openly offer flexible or off-site work environments, demonstrating that although companies are willingly embracing the concept of workplace mobility, they are also becoming more vulnerable to cyber-attacks as a result.

“In an era of increasing workplace mobility and one in which a single data breach can destroy a business’s bottom line and reputation, companies have no choice but to make information security a priority,” said Paul Saabas, Vice President, Shred-it.

“One of the smartest things a company can do to differentiate itself today is to make data security a core part of its business practices and communicate this to consumers.”

The study also revealed that younger workers are less careful with safe data protection practices, with millennials (18-34) lagging behind both generation X (35-55) and baby boomers (55+) on this front.

“What the results show us is just because a younger person is comfortable using technology doesn't necessarily mean they are knowledgeable about privacy and data risk issues,” said Saabas. “Without the right training and behaviour, they could be putting their employer at risk, not to mention their own personal brand.”

