Aerial Technologies attracts $2.25m investment for its motion detection software

Canadian AI developer Aerial Technologies has raised $2.25m to commercialize its Motion Intelligence Interface (MII) software, designed to detect motion using Wi-Fi signals.

The Montreal-based company, founded two years ago, has been backed to bring its innovative technology to market, with particular targeting at the smart-home and healthcare sectors.

MII uses, according to Aerial, ‘existing Wi-Fi signals and cloud-based machine learning AI to detect presence and motion’.

The distortions in the signals caused by movement can be processed by the software, allowing ‘recognition of presence, motion, activity and identity’.

One major selling point of MII is that it can used with any Wi-Fi network, so therefore doesn’t require the installation of new infrastructure from homes or businesses.

“We are delighted to be working with such a select group of investors and we believe that their interest validates the immense potential of Aerial's novel approach to motion detection for the Wi-Fi home,” said David Grant, CEO of Aerial Technologies.

“With their support, we are now well positioned to accelerate the commercialization of our motion interface with some of the most important telecommunication companies in the world.

“It will deliver tons of real-life applications for both the smart home and the healthcare industry.”

Investors include Kibo Ventures, a VC firm backed by Telefonica, and the leading Canadian integrated communications company Quebecor Group.