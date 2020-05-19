Article
Technology & AI

Amazon to Buy Video Gaming Site Twitch for More Than $1B

By Jabong world
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Amazon has agreed to buy video gaming website Twitch for more than $1 billion, according to reports. Twitch allows players to live-stream videogames. The deal could be announced as soon as Monday.

The acquisition would help Amazon cement its position as a leader in the online gaming sector. It would also give it the technological capacity to rival the likes of YouTube and Netflix. According to reports, Amazon is not the first major company to express an interest in Twitch – both Google and Yahoo have also registered an interest in the company.

Twitch was founded in June 2011 and is the most popular online website for watching and broadcasting videogame play. According to network researcher DeepField Inc. Twitch is also the fourth largest source of U.S. Internet traffic.

Amazon has been ramping up efforts in the gaming sphere in recent months, by swelling the number of developers and programmers located at its studios in Seattle and Southern California. The company has introduced several new videogames to complement its Fire TV set-top box, introduced in April, and sells a devoted controller for gaming. Twitch offers an app on Amazon's set-top box, as well as the Xbox and PlayStation 4.

Twitch generates revenue from advertising in its games and from subscribers who pay a few dollars per month to watch. In February, Twitch said it had more than 45 million monthly unique visitors.

The online gaming company raised $20 million from investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Thrive Capital and videogame-maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Twitch is the most successful of several products to be spun out of Justin.tv, one of the earliest streaming-video sites on the Web, founded in 2006 by Justin Kan and Kyle Vogt.

Amazon and Twitch have yet to make a comment about the acquisition.

News of the acquisition was earlier reported by tech website The Information.

AmazonnetflixYouTubeAcquisition
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI