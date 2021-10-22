Amazon: First-of-its-Kind Robotics Facility in Massachusetts

US multinational technology company - Amazon - has announced its opening of a first-of-its-kind robotics manufacturing facility in Westborough, Massachusetts.

The new facility opened by Amazin will expand its robotics manufacturing capabilities and growth in the states, as well as create over 200 jobs in Massachusetts.

“We care about the communities where we operate. This is why we are proud to expand high-tech robotics manufacturing in the U.S. and in Massachusetts specifically with the opening of this new facility. As a company, we have created more than 20,000 jobs in Massachusetts since 2010 in communities from Boston to Westborough and beyond. This latest addition to Amazon’s presence in the Commonwealth brings great jobs, from hourly manufacturing roles to engineers and developers working on advancements in robotics, to help our facilities run safely and meet our customers’ needs,” said Joe Quinlivan, Vice President of Amazon Robotics.

Introducing Robotics Since 2012

Since 2012, Amazon has been introducing robotics into its facilities creating more than a million new jobs around the world. Just this week, Amazon has hired 150,000 seasonal jobs; including 1,500 in Massachusetts, offering double the federal minimum wage, health benefits, paid time off, and 20 weeks fully paid parental leave.

Amazon has also committed to investing US$1.2bn to upskill over 250,000 employees by 2025 to move then to higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

“Massachusetts offers a highly talented workforce, and this Amazon facility opening further cements our state’s reputation as a key centre for robotics development. The opening of this new state-of-the-art robotics facility creates new jobs for individuals across a wide range of skills and backgrounds in addition to the 1,500 new seasonal jobs Amazon has created in the Commonwealth as the company continues its investment in the state’s economic growth and development and I am pleased to be here for this opening, especially during STEM Week in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

What Does This Mean for Amazon?

The new manufacturing facility - which is 350,000 square feet - will help Amazon to grow its engineering, manufacturing, support, and test teams in Massachusetts, featuring corporate offices, research and development labs, and manufacturing space.

Combining this facility with its current North Reading site, Massachusetts will serve as the epicentre for Amazon’s robotics innovation. Focusing on its production of mobile drive units, which work closely with employees to safely and reliably fulfil customer orders.

“I want to welcome Amazon Robotics to Westborough and congratulate them for choosing to build out this first-of-its-kind facility in Massachusetts. This facility reaffirms the importance of the work we have done to build a talented workforce, foster innovation, and create an ecosystem in the Commonwealth that allows innovation to grow and thrive,” said Mike Kennealy, Housing and Economic Development Secretary.

"The opening of this robotics manufacturing facility and the new jobs it provides demonstrate the strength of our regional economy and our workforce. We look forward to a strong partnership with Amazon Robotics,” said Kristi Williams, Westborough’s town manager.