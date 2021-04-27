AWS, DISH partner to reinvent 5G in telecom industry first
In a first for the telecoms industry, Amazon Web Services, Inc.(AWS) and DISH Net Corporation are collaborating to reinvent 5G connectivity and innovation.
In this collaboration, DISH will construct its 5G network on AWS cloud, marking the first time a 5G network will be run in the cloud, with both companies transforming how organisations and customers, including AWS and Amazon, order and consum 5G services or create their own private 5G networks.
This will mean the first-ever deployment of a standalone, cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) in the US, with Las Vegas the first city in the nationwide network deployment later this year.
“DISH’s cloud-native and truly virtualised 5G network is a clear example of how AWS customers can use our proven infrastructure and unparalleled portfolio of services to reinvent industries,” says Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. “This collaboration means DISH and its customers can bring new consumer- and enterprise-centric services to the market as quickly as they’re created to deliver on the promise of 5G.”
So, how exactly will it work?
DISH will connect all of its hardware and network management resources through the world’s leading cloud to enable secure, rapid scaling and innovation in addition to on-demand responsiveness to customers’ wireless needs. As DISH deploys its network, it will partner exclusively with vendors offering cloud-native technology, bringing them together on AWA to provide DISH customers greater flexibility and control of their 5G-enabled solutions.
DISH will leverage AWS infrastructure and services to deploy what will be the first-ever standalone, cloud-based 5G network that incorporates O-RAN (the antennas and base stations that linke phones and other wireless devices to the network) and the 5G Core (the logial architecture that directs trafflic flow within the network).
Opening the door to new technologies
By building its network on AWS, DISH is simplifying the process for developers to create innovative, new 5G applications industry-wide by leveraging standardised APIs to engage with data on equipment location. Developers can then leverage AE services and partner capabilities in machine learning, analytics, security etc. in order to create responsive solutions that use that data.
“Together, we’re opening the door to new technologies that will transform factories, workplaces, entertainment, and transportation in ways people have only dreamed,” adds Jassy.
5G wireless is rapidly emerging as an enabling technology for industry use cases such as smart factorise, personalised healthcare, self-driving vehicles and immersive gaming that requires extreme low latency. DISH will use its 5G network to connect mobile and IoT devices like smartphones, robots, factory equipment, wearables, and other physical sensors to AWS to offload compute, analytics, machine learning, and related nteworks, enabling systems to act on device data in real time.
Through this collaboration, says Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman, DISH will harness the power of 5G connectivity and the cloud, “enabling customers to take full advantage of the potential of 55” and will revolutionise wireless connectivity by “giving customers the ability to customise and scale their network experience on demand”.
Tech salaries in the US continue to rise, report Dice
While the pandemic may have halted pay increases and slowed salary raises for many sectors, the tech and IT sector in the US witnessed growth with tech job salaries rising by 3.6% in 2020, with expected to continue to rise throughout 2021, according to the Dice 2021 Tech Salary Report.
This is hardly surprising given the pandemic and the increase in rates of digital transformation by businesses.
“Across nearly industry, COVID-19 accelerated priorities with regard to digitisation and digital transformation,” states the report. “Whereas e-commerce portals and digital offerings may have once been an afterthought for some organisations, the need for such features quickly became vital to organisational survival particularly for brick-and-mortar stores that had to temporarily close their doors.”
Biggest rises for cybersecurity analysts and data scientists
The occupations experiencing the biggest salary increases are those helping organizations process and analyze data, digitize and innovate their product offerings, ensuring their businesses remain efficient, profitable and crucially safe during the pandemic.
Due to the widespread adoption of remote work, which led to increased security vulnerabilities, cybersecurity analysts were, and continue to be, in demand, and this role saw the largest growth in salary of any occupation, up 16.3% to US$103.106..
As companies seek lower costs and faster product delivery, hiring of devops specialists who can help teams innovate faster and become more efficient, has become more common. This means develops engineers also saw significant pay rises of 12.2% (US$115,125).
It’s not just down to the pandemic that tech jobs are in demand, however, with longer-term trends in play. This is relevant to data scientists in particular, an increasingly in-demand role that saw one of the highest wage increases of 2020 at 12.8% (US$119.898) – due to data becoming increasingly valuable to businesses across nearly every industry.
And it’s a trend set to increase throughout 2021 and onwards. “Data-related professions will no doubt see their worth continue to increase, as businesses bind their long-term strategies to data analytics,” states the report.
Tech support engineers are also in demand given the salary increase to 8.2% (US$68,651), as are cloud engineers (up 6.3% to US$136,479).
When it comes to falling salaries in tech, it is the more traditional IT roles that are suffering with database admin staff, whose jobs are increasingly being automated, seeing salary declines of 4.9% and help desk technicians down 4%.
AI-based skills in high demand
When it comes the highest-paying skills, the trends of the past few years continue to dominate, with businesses nation-wide continuing to realise the importance of collecting, storing, cleaning and analysing enormous amounts of data.
The highest average salary increases were for the skills of RabbitMQ messaging broker, Vagrant for virtual-environment processing and the OmniGraffle diagramming tool.
AI skills saw a YOY salary increase of 7.3% (to US$131,907), while Machine Learning skills rose 3.1% to US$125,197. Natural Language Processing, which allows software to understand the nuances of human speech, and is vital to many emerging AI apps, rose 4.8% and MapReduce, a programming model vital for Big Data, also increased 2.1%.
2020 also saw a rise in interest in newer tools and frameworks, resulting in a compensation rise in these areas too, with more businesses becoming interested in Blockchain skills, with salaries increasing 5.2%.
Austin and Orlando among highest-paying tech states
Tech wages rose both in original tech hub, Silicon Valley, and Boston by 2.4%, which corresponds with the national average wage, suggesting their status as well-established tech hubs is alive and well.
However, it was in rising tech hub cities like Austin and Orlando, many of which are welcoming tech giants and startups following an exodus of some firms from Silicon Valley, where tech salaries have really risen.
Charlotte in North Caroline and Orlando in Florida witnessed the biggest tech pay rises, at 13.8% and 13.4%, respectively. This was closely followed by New York City with an 11.6% and then Austin (9.7% rise) and Philadelphia (9.3% rise).
It’s in such cities where local officials have spent years trying to foster a local tech scene, attracting startups fuelled by venture capital and creating a steady pipeline of young techies thanks to burgeoning ecosystems and regional universities.
Take Austin, which has witnessed an influx of tech giant relocations in the last year, from Tesla and Hewlett Packard to Oracle’s recent announcement. The city’s lower corporate taxes, looser regulations and affordable living make it a top tech hub.
However, there have also been declines with tech salary decreases also note, including in Portland, Seattle and Chicago.