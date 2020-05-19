AWS launches US intelligence-specific cloud service

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled its new cloud platform, specifically designed for US-based governmental intelligence agencies such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The cloud service, named AWS Secret Region, has been created specifically to host sensitive software and data that has been classified by such intelligence agencies as being of the Secret classification level.

“Today we mark an important milestone as we launch the AWS Secret Region,” said Teresa Carlson, Vice President of AWS Worldwide Public Sector.

“AWS now provides the US intelligence community a commercial cloud capability across all classification levels: Unclassified, Sensitive, Secret, and Top Secret... Ultimately, this capability allows more agency collaboration, helps get critical information to decision makers faster, and enables an increase in our Nation’s Security.”

The launch of AWS Secret Region follows on from its launch of AWS Top Secret Region, in addition to coming six years after Amazon’s launch of GovCloud - its first venture into cloud computing within the public sector.

Further, the new cloud service will aim to expand Amazon’s existing partnership with the CIA, with AWS having reportedly won a $600mn contract from the intelligence organisation in 2013.

“The AWS Secret Region is a key component of the Intel Community’s (IC) multi-fabric cloud strategy,” said John Edwards, Chief Information Office, CIA. “It will have the same material impact on the IC at the Secret level that C2S has had at Top Secret.”