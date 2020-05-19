BlackBerry acquires mobile security provider Good Technology

Security is a critical concern for CIOs and IT departments in nearly every industry, and mobile company BlackBerry is growing in an attempt to improve mobile security in the business world. Today BlackBerry announced that it has officially completed its acquisition of mobile security provider Good Technology. With this acquisition, BlackBerry could improve its status as an attractive business solutions option through the offer of increased privacy and a more secure mobile platform for its users.

BlackBerry first announced its intent to acquire Good Technology in September 2015, offering $425 million for the California-based security software company. BlackBerry’s plan is to integrate Good Technology’s mobile management and security solutions into its own technology, creating a seamless and secure mobile infrastructure.

RELATED CONTENT: BlackBerry to Create New Business Unit

“The Good and BlackBerry solutions are very complementary,” said John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO, in a press release issued by BlackBerry. “Combined, BlackBerry solves one of the biggest challenges for CIOs – to securely manage all types of deployment models for any device operating system platform, whether on-premise or in the cloud.”

BlackBerry promises enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions that will be available on a variety of operating systems including iOS, BlackBerry, Windows, and Android. BlackBerry is also offering high security container solutions as well as secure applications such as WatchDox for file sharing, BBM Protected for instant messaging, and AtHoc for crisis communication.

RELATED CONTENT: BlackBerry appoints Enterprise Services President

“We are creating a higher-value solution with the capability to extend across enterprise mobility management, collaboration and application enablement in order to provide customers with the best and most secure products, services and support to meet their enterprise mobility objectives,” said Chen.

“BlackBerry’s completion of the Good acquisition brings two leading companies in the mobile security space together to offer a secure cross-platform EMM solution,” added Stacy Crook, Research Director, Enterprise Mobility at IDC. “Good brings additional value to the BlackBerry platform by offering strong application containerization on iOS and Android, and will provide solutions to containerize custom and third-party applications.”

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!