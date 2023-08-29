For all the talk of quiet quitting being on the decline this year, the trend which reared its ugly head last year is showing little sign of dying out in the IT world.

That’s according to fresh research from Ivanti, which has found a quarter of global IT professionals are seriously contemplating leaving their current jobs within the next six months.

According to the tech firm’s latest report, Defending IT Talent, those working in the profession are 1.4 times more likely to disengage and ‘quiet quit’ their jobs compared to other knowledge workers.

As part of its Everywhere Work series, Ivanti’s researchers spoke to 1,800 IT professionals and C-suite executives across the globe.

